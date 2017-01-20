Reward offered for tips on Steelton robbery suspect

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Crime Stoppers has announced a reward for information that leads to an arrest in an armed barbershop robbery.

Steelton police are looking for 23-year-old Chris Cobb. They say Cobb had a handgun when he and an unknown accomplice robbed the barbershop in the 100 block of North Front Street on Dec. 9.

Police said the pair also stole the victim’s car, a black Cadillac DHS with a Pennsylvania registration of JSX-0014.

Cobb is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to frequent local hotels, the Highspire area, and also the Bellevue Park section of Harrisburg.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-262-3080 or Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.

