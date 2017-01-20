Restaurant Report: Old food, mildew, expired baby formula

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found multiple violations at a Middletown grocery store and three local restaurants this week.

Five Brothers Pizza on Hartzdale Drive in Camp Hill was out of compliance with 20 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Food was not being correctly date marked, marinara sauce was not being held at a safe temperature, and there was no soap at the handwash sink.

Black Horse Grille on Main Street in Middletown was out of compliance with 19 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge is not performing the duties required by the Pennsylvania Food Code. The facility does not have an employee certified in food safety, food employees were not wearing hair restraints, and soap and paper towels were not available at all handwash sinks.

Austin Ray’s Bar and Grill on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster was out of compliance with 17 violations. The inspector made the manager throw out soup and cheese that was beyond its use-by date. Food that should have been refrigerated was not, there was black residue in the ice machine, and mildew and a “mildew smell” in the walk-in cooler.

Karns Quality Foods on Union Street in Middletown was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge is not performing duties required by the Pennsylvania Food Code. The inspector made the store throw out soup that was beyond its use-by date, packages of liquid baby formula were offered for sale with expired “sell by” dates, and there was black, moist residue on the milk display cooler.

As previously reported, the Agriculture Department shut down the concession area of the Digiplex Flagship Cinemas 8 in Mechanicsburg for two days because of a rodent infestation.

Establishments with no violations include Zoup! in Lancaster, Rendezvous Lounge in Hanover, China House in Shippensburg, and Sanchino’s in Palmyra.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC 27 News App and the ABC 27 Weather App for your phone or tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...