Report: Pennsylvania has record levels of radon

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – New information shows that Pennsylvania has some of the highest levels of radon in the country.

“In Pennsylvania, the bureau and the department here have been trying to alarm people,” said Bob Lewis, Radon Division chief for the state Department of Environmental Protection. “There’s just enough uranium and radium in the soils and the rocks that give us these unique radon problems we have.”

The Environmental Protection Agency says every homeowner in the Midstate should test for radon.

Most hardware stores sell radon test kits for $20, but some hardware experts suggest taking an extra step before getting one of the kits.

“Areas where pipes come into your house or water lines come into your house, make sure that is really sealed up,” said Bill Hornung, owner of Hornung’s Ace Hardware.

Hornung told ABC27 News that most radon sneaks into homes from the ground and through cracks in basements. He said folks can keep themselves safe by using things like vent covers and caulk.

“Anything that can seal up a crack will work,” Hornung said. “Some other areas especially to look for is where the floor meets the cinder block.”

To learn more about protecting yourself from radon, click here.

