Pinchot Polar Plunge set for Saturday

WELLSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The beach at Gifford Pinchot State Park will open briefly tomorrow for swimmers who want to briefly enjoy the cold water.

Dozens of people with exposed skin are participating in the 12th annual Capital Area Polar Plunge set for Saturday at noon.

Waves of fundraisers will run into the cold water in the Conewago Day Use Area to raise money for Special Olympics programs.

Participants need to raise a minimum of $50 each to take the plunge.

In addition to the cold dip, there’s a DJ, hot food, and a costume contest.

Fundraisers are competing for prizes. The leading fundraising group has already collected more than $15,000.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...