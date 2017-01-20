Pinchot Polar Plunge set for Saturday

By Published:
polar_plunge

WELLSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The beach at Gifford Pinchot State Park will open briefly tomorrow for swimmers who want to briefly enjoy the cold water.

Dozens of people with exposed skin are participating in the 12th annual Capital Area Polar Plunge set for Saturday at noon.

(2015 photo)
(2015 photo)

Waves of fundraisers will run into the cold water in the Conewago Day Use Area to raise money for Special Olympics programs.

Participants need to raise a minimum of $50 each to take the plunge.

In addition to the cold dip, there’s a DJ, hot food, and a costume contest.

Fundraisers are competing for prizes. The leading fundraising group has already collected more than $15,000.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s