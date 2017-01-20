Pennsylvania treasurer reduces vehicle fleet

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s new treasurer says he’s reducing the size of his department’s vehicle fleet and he won’t use a dedicated state car himself.

Joe Torsella says the treasury’s fleet will be reduced from 21 vehicles to 10.

He says he’s also ending the practice of assigning state cars to individual staffers on a permanent basis. Instead, he says a limited number of pooled vehicles will be signed-out as needed for official business and the mileage recorded.

Treasury will return the extra 11 vehicles back to the Department of General Services.

Torsella says he’ll continue to use his personal vehicle and he won’t seek reimbursement for mileage.

The new policy is effective immediately.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...