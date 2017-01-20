Pedestrian dies after morning crash in Chambersburg

WHTM Staff Published:
pedestrian_crossing

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a 21-year-old man did not have the right-of-way when he was struck and killed this morning in Chambersburg.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Black Gap Road near the Chambersburg Mall.

According to police, Cory A. Thompson was using a marked crosswalk when 44-year-old Daisy Joyner struck him as she was going through a green light.

Thompson, of Newbury, was flown to Hershey Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

