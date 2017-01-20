Patchy freezing drizzle possible through 10am

Light drizzle this morning could fall on surfaces that are still below freezing and create some patchy icy spots. Most places won’t see ice today, but keep alert early this morning for that concern…just in case. The rest of today will be damp and cloudy. A light east wind will keep things cool as light showers arrive from the southwest. Expect the rain from about 7am through 3pm with highs staying in the lower 40s today. Rainfall totals should be less than a quarter inch. The dampness will not leave after the showers depart with fog likely tonight through tomorrow morning.

Saturday will be a dry day with plenty of clouds. Some peeks of afternoon sunshine will help bring temperatures back to the 50s. More active weather continues to bring rain to Central PA, however, before the weekend ends. The next round of showers arrives Sunday. Sunday won’t be a complete washout, however, with scattered showers coming in waves throughout the day. Steady rain then comes up from the south for Sunday night and Monday, and some of it could be heavy. The rain could even linger through the day Tuesday as the system stalls a bit along the east coast. This looks like a soaking rain for Central PA. One forecast model hints at some colder air getting into the mix as the rain pushes north. At this time, we do not think wintry precipitation is possible, but if we see changes for early next week we will update the current outlook. Until then, the going forecast seems mild and rainy.

