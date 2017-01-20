One person killed after crash in Dauphin County

Washington Township, Pa. (WHTM) – One person is dead and two people are injured after a crash in Dauphin County.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning along Route 209.

PennDot says one car hit a pole.

One person died at the scene and two people were taken to the hospital.

Route 209 between Gun Club Road and Pottsville Street is closed.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC27 News App and the ABC27 Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...