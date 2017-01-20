One person killed after crash in Dauphin County

By Published:
car crash carcked glass yellow tape _ ap image

Washington Township, Pa. (WHTM) – One person is dead and two people are injured after a crash in Dauphin County.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning along Route 209.

PennDot says one car hit a pole.

One person died at the scene and two people were taken to the hospital.

Route 209 between Gun Club Road and Pottsville Street is closed.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

