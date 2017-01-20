Millersburg police ask for help to locate wanted man

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Millersburg Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man with an active felony arrest warrant.

Michael L. Witter, 39, is believed to be staying in one of the shelters in Harrisburg, according to police.

Witter is formerly of the 400 block of Race Street in Millersburg.

A felony arrest warrant was issued for Witter in theft and fraud incidents reported to police on Dec. 28.

