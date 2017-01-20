Man gets up to 20 years for raping teen girl

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to 20 years in prison for raping a teenage girl.

Ephraim B. Zook, 51, was sentenced Friday in Lancaster County Court to 6-20 years after pleading guilty to seven charges including rape and unlawful contact with a minor, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

He’ll have to report his whereabouts to police for the rest of his life.

Zook admitted to abusing the girl in 2008 and 2009, when she was 14, at his Drumore Township home.

His sons, 27-year-old Daniel and 24-year-old Ivan, also are charged with abusing the girl. Their cases are pending.

