Locals plan ‘sister marches’ Saturday in connection to D.C. Women’s March

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – People across the country are preparing to march Saturday in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington, and two “sister marches” are happening here in the Midstate.

Shellie Rowell will be in the group headed to the state capitol.

“Big part of why I’m an activist is my daughters,” she said. “I want them to have a place to come to adulthood that is safe for them and that respects them.”

Sitting on her couch in Elizabethtown looping pink yarn into a crochet pattern over and over, this is what activism looks like. “This is what activism can look like, yes,” she said with a laugh. “It’s exciting.”

Rowell has been crocheting up a storm since Thursday, making pink hats with cat ears that have caught on as a symbol across the country.

“There is a certain quote by the president about grabbing a particular area,” Rowell said, “and these hats signify grabbing back.”

She’s making as many as she can to give out for Saturday’s march. It starts in Riverfront Park at the intersection of Front and State streets at 10 a.m.

Marchers will stay on sidewalks, organizers say, and head down Front Street, make a left on Market Street and a left on 3rd Street, ending up on the capitol steps for a rally.

“We were like, why isn’t there one happening in Harrisburg?” Emily Hibshman said.

The co-organizer of Harrisburg’s march wanted to go to Washington, D.C., for the main Women’s March, but couldn’t. She and a friend decided to bring it here instead, one of more than 600 “sister marches” happening in the U.S. Saturday.

Hibshman said 900 people have signed up for this local demonstration online, some posting pictures of signs they’ve made in a Facebook group.

A second rally will take place in Lancaster at the same time. Marchers are asked to meet in Penn Square for the 10 a.m. start.

The marches are not for or against any politician, Hibshman said — more of a reminder to all policymakers. “A mass of people who are united under one cause sends a really powerful message,” she said, “even if it won’t directly affect policy.”

“If society itself isn’t helping to protect you and your rights,” Rowell said, “then you have to take that into your own hands.”

