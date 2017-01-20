Local students witness history in Washington

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Local students were among the hundreds of thousands of people who awoke early and walked hours to witness history in the making as Donald Trump took the oath of office to become the 45th President of the United States.

More than two dozen Big Spring High School students, many not old enough to vote, made the trip to Washington for a lesson in democracy.

“It’s not something that everyone gets to experience. We’re going to be not very far from the future President of the United States and the current President,” Big Spring junior Daniel Bauer said. “It’s not like watching in on TV, you’re here to see it for yourself.”

“The thing I really love about this program is students sign up before they even know who the candidates are in the primaries,” Big Spring teacher Lauren Hetrick said. “It’s truly about the experience.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...