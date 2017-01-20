Folks gather in Midstate to watch inauguration on TV

Folks across the country gathered for inauguration watch parties, including right here in the Midstate, but not everyone was happy to see our new President take the oath of office.

Andy Hawbecker of Camp Hill watched Trump’s inauguration at Flinchy’s. He said hasn’t watched an inauguration in more than eight years.

“Just seeing everyone show up, and the power of the United States when the cars were driving down the streets in D.C. with all the military lined up saluting, and the bands were just really impressive,” Hawbecker said.

Eyes were glued to TVs at Flinchy’s as Trump was sworn in as our 45th president.

“Tears of happiness. We’ve had some other very good Presidents, but this one has always been on my bucket list,” Donna Marsico of Shiremanstown said.

“Good time for change. I hope that the new cabinet and President do some of the things they talked about,” Joe Gottwal of Mechanicsburg said.

Others chose to turn a blind eye.

“If I wasn’t at work, I wouldn’t have watched it anyway because I don’t hold with his beliefs,” Jacqueline Shaffer of Liverpool said.

And while Democrats and Republican don’t agree on much, there is one thing:

“Nothing’s going to get solved if we’re not brought together, it’s just not going to work. And if we keep pointing fingers, it’s just going to make everything a million times worse,” Shaffer said.

“I think they need to give him a chance. I think we need to focus on the economy and the deficit, in creating jobs, as opposed to many of the other distractions that were talked about during the election,” Hawbecker said.

