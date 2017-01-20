Fire crews respond to two-alarm fire in Mount Holly Springs

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – The American Red Cross is providing assistance to residents of an apartment building after a fire Friday night in Mount Holly Springs.
The two-alarm fire occurred in the 400 block of Baltimore Avenue in Mount Holly Springs.
Authorities were first alerted to the fire just after 8 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
A cause has not been announced by fire officials.
