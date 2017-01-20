Father and son charged with creating child porn

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A father and son from Lancaster County have been charged with creating child pornography.

East Lampeter Township police filed felony charges against 55-year-old David J. Mishler Sr. and his 26-year-old son, David J. Mishler Jr. Both were arraigned Friday morning.

Mishler Sr. was charged with 11 felonies, including manufacturing child pornography and possession counts. He is free after a bondsman posted $50,000.

Mishler Jr. was charged with eight felonies, including manufacturing child pornography and possession counts. He is free on $100,000 unsecured bail.

The Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force found lewd materials that were traced to the Mishler’s home on Lotus Circle, according to authorities.

Detectives seized computers, DVDs and other devices that contained child pornography.

Investigators said the men were altering child pornography files by replacing images and Mishler Sr. placed photos of his own head on those shown in some files.

A preliminary hearing for Mishler Sr. was scheduled for Feb. 1.

Mishler Jr. waived his preliminary hearing on all charges against him.

