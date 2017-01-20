‘Dance Moms’ star’s 2-day sentencing hearing set to begin

Abby Lee Miller
FILE - In this May 13, 2015 file photo, Abby Lee Miller arrives at the 3rd Annual Reality TV Awards in Los Angeles. Miller has been charged with hiding $775,000 worth of income from the Lifetime network reality show and spin-off projects during her Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh announced the bankruptcy fraud indictment Tuesday, Oct. 13, against 50-year-old Abigale Lee Miller, formerly of Penn Hills. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – “Dance Moms” reality TV star Abby Lee Miller is scheduled to appear in Pittsburgh federal court Friday for the start of her sentencing hearing in her bankruptcy fraud case.

The two-day hearing won’t wrap up until Feb. 24. It was scheduled so numerous witnesses could address a key question: Did Miller intend to cheat her creditors when she hid $775,000 in income from a bankruptcy court.

Prosecutors say Miller was dishonest and only fessed up to her real income after a bankruptcy judge saw her on TV in 2012 and figured she had to be lying. They’re seeking a prison sentence of up to 30 months.

Miller’s attorneys say their client simply got caught up in her fame and fortune, but always intended to repay her debts. They’re seeking probation.

