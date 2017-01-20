Customer punched during armed robbery at Carlisle bank

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle Police Department is investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred Friday afternoon.

According to police, three armed suspects entered the Members 1st Federal Credit Union at 814 W. High St. around 1:10 p.m.

A customer was punched by one of the suspects during the robbery, according to police. That person was treated by EMS.

Police have provided photos of two suspects. The third suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, police said.

The suspects arrived and left in a black Lexus sedan.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

