Customer punched during armed robbery at Carlisle bank

By Published:
(Carlisle Police Department)
(Carlisle Police Department)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle Police Department is investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred Friday afternoon.

(Carlisle Police Department)
(Carlisle Police Department)

According to police, three armed suspects entered the Members 1st Federal Credit Union at 814 W. High St. around 1:10 p.m.

A customer was punched by one of the suspects during the robbery, according to police. That person was treated by EMS.

Police have provided photos of two suspects. The third suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, police said.

The suspects arrived and left in a black Lexus sedan.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s