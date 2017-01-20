Cumberland County libraries lending WiFi hotspots

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County libraries are lending WiFi hotspots. The program began early January and there is already a waiting list.

A $50,000 grant from the Department of Education pays for 150 hotspots and all the data.

Balancing a job at the library and five classes at Penn State online, Mary Porterfield has to tightly manage her time and money.

“We had internet for a little while at home, but then the bills became too much and everyone has to budget,” Porterfield said.

Given her job at Bosler Memorial Library in Carlisle, Porterfield was first to find out anyone can borrow a WiFi hotspot from any Cumberland County library.

“They can check them out for one month at a time, and they can renew them if they want it longer,” Bosler executive director Jeffrey Swope said.

After about two weeks, more than two-thirds of the available hotspots in the county are checked out. Swope says that includes all types of people.

“Particularly folks who are in school, looking for jobs, seeking health or financial information, who may not be able to afford that monthly connectivity fee,” he said.

Swope says it’s a way for the libraries to provide access, which has always been their mission.

“Libraries aren’t dying,” he said. “They’re evolving, addressing new and different issues.”

It’s helping Porterfield pass her classes.

“I want to work with the library and partner with other agencies in the community to help provide programs like this,” she said.

She’s already doing that by spreading the word about the hotspots.

The grant that provides the hotspots lasts only until June, but the Cumberland County Library System is working to extend accessibility.

