Bicyclist seriously injured after crash with pickup truck

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Friday afternoon crash involving bicycle and a pickup truck is under investigation in Dauphin County.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township.

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department asks witnesses to call them at 558-6900 or 657-5656.

