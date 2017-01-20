A Basketball Life: Chris Whitaker

Chris Whitaker is Harrisburg High School’s top scorer, but he’s also their unquestioned leader. The senior guard takes that responsibility seriously both on and off the court. For him it’s about being a big brother to some of his younger teammates. Whitaker has learned to be there for his team because his family has always been there for him. There was last season when he couldn’t play because of a foot injury, or the time when tragedy almost struck one of the people he loves the most. For Chris life revolves around three things; God, Family and Basketball.

In this abc27 sports video, spend a day with Chris, the Harrisburg team, and the Whitaker family. This is the first in a new series of features about some of the mid states top basketball players and their stories. This is “A Basketball Life.”

