2 in critical condition after crash in North Lebanon Twp.

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Lebanon County on Friday afternoon.

North Lebanon Township police were called shortly after 12:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of East Cumberland Street (Route 422).

Two vehicles were involved in the head-on collision. The fire department aided with extricating two victims who were trapped.

One person was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and two others were transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center in critical condition.

Route 422 was closed for about three hours as a result.

The Lebanon County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

