Upper Allen sets new car wash, pool rules

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Upper Allen Township put forth an ordinance that limits how residents can wash their cars and drain their pools.

The ordinance states that people cannot wash cars with soap, detergents, or any type of chemical on pavement, which includes driveways and streets. If cleaning supplies are used, the car must be washed on grass.

Pool water must be dechlorinated for two weeks then drained slowly on the lawn.

Bryan Hellam, whose kids organized a Little League car wash fundraiser last summer, says it’s a shame to hear about the new rules.

“The players had a blast, people who came to the car wash had a good time, and it really felt like the community came together,” Hellam said.

The new restrictions are part of permit changes put forward by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

“We now have to eliminate the discharge of pool water into our storm water system as well as contaminants from car washing that go into that same storm water system,” township manager Lou Fazekas said.

Those restrictions were made official at a township meeting Wednesday. It’s an effort to reduce pollution to storm water systems, waterways and ultimately, the Chesapeake Bay.

Pennsylvania recently got a “C” grade for its anti-pollution efforts in the bay.

“There are fines in place,” Fazekas said, “but it’s not our intent to start going out and fining people. It’s going to take a while.”

The DEP tells us hundreds of municipalities will have to comply with the same rules by 2018. That includes the majority of Cumberland County.

