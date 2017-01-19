Terror suspect’s attorney wants slave talk barred at trial

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The attorney for a Harrisburg man awaiting trial on terrorism charges wants a federal judge to bar prosecutors from bringing up his online conversations about buying a teenage slave.

Jalil Ibn Ameer Aziz’s attorney says the messages are not relevant to the charges in the indictment.

In a motion filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, public defender Thomas Thornton says the conversations could mislead the jury, confuse the issues, and waste time.

The indictment alleges Aziz talked about buying one of about 3,000 Yazidi women captured by the Islamic State group in northern Iraq and offered for sale on an encrypted smartphone application. Aziz allegedly used Twitter to ask for a price and tweeted “I just want one girl 17 years old.”

Aziz, 20, is scheduled to go on trial Feb. 6 on charges he tried to provide support to the Islamic State group and used Twitter to spread the group’s propaganda and to advocate violence against the United States. According to charging documents, he also tried to help others travel to ISIS-controlled territory to fight for the group.

Prosecutors allege he tweeted the names, addresses, photographs and military branches of about 100 service members with statements such as “kill them in their own lands” and “behead them in their own homes.”

Authorities also suspect Aziz may have been plotting an attack before his arrest in December 2015. They said a backpack in his closet had five high-capacity magazines loaded with ammunition, a modified kitchen knife, a thumb drive, medication and a balaclava.

His attorney has said the charges are excessive for a teenager who didn’t do anything other than tweet from his bedroom. He said Aziz had no money or passport to do any of the things he talked about.

