Suspect ID’d in Pillow bank robbery

PILLOW, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have identified the man who robbed a bank in northern Dauphin County earlier this week.

Jacob Lynn Snyder, 25, of Coal Township, was wearing a camouflage face mask when he demanded money from the BB&T bank in Pillow around 2:44 p.m., state police in Lykens said in a news release.

No one was injured in Tuesday’s incident at the bank at 193 Market Street.

Snyder was arrested in Northumberland County near Treverton by Zerbe Township police and state police in Stonington.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...