Shippensburg University names acting president

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg University’s Council of Trustees announced a new acting president the day before the official retirement of President George F. “Jody” Harpster, Jr.

Dr. Barbara Lyman, Executive Vice President and Provost, will serve as Acting President until the Board of Governors approves an interim president.

Lyman will officially become the acting president on January 21.

Harpster, who has served as president of the university since January 2015, announced his retirement in December of last year.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...