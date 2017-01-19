Shippensburg University names acting president

Dr. Barbara Lyman, Shippensburg University's Executive Vice President and Provost, will be the Acting President. (Photo: Shippensburg University)
Dr. Barbara Lyman, Shippensburg University's Executive Vice President and Provost, will be the Acting President. (Photo: Shippensburg University)

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg University’s Council of Trustees announced a new acting president the day before the official retirement of President George F. “Jody” Harpster, Jr.

Dr. Barbara Lyman, Executive Vice President and Provost, will serve as Acting President until the Board of Governors approves an interim president.

Lyman will officially become the acting president on January 21.

Harpster, who has served as president of the university since January 2015, announced his retirement in December of last year.

