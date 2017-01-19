Second-oldest Pearl Harbor survivor shares his story

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – History was on display Thursday at Elizabethtown College. That’s where Lt. Jim Downing, the second-oldest survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor – shared his story.

“The most vivid memory is my first sight of the ship sinking,” he said.

Downing, who is now 103 years old, remembers the attacks as a bloody day. He served as a gunner’s mate first class and postmaster on the USS West Virginia.

“The main damage was done in the first 11 minutes,” he recalled. “Ninety percent of the damage was done as the torpedo planes and the dive bombers attacked simultaneously.”

Downing was 28 years old when Japan attacked the United States. He has written a book about his experience, “The Other Side of Infamy: My Journey Through Pearl Harbor And The World Of War”.

Downing recalled trying to save his crew members for students of Elizabethtown College, where his son is a professor of English.

“He was always a hero to us in the family,” David Downing, Jim’s son, said. “It makes me proud to see him getting public recognition that he’s getting nowadays.”

Lt. Downing was recognized by President Barack Obama last December in Hawaii for the 75th anniversary of the attack.

Downing said he now tries to pass along messages of patriotism and keeping America strong.

