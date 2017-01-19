Rodent infestation closed Mechanicsburg theater

Mechanicsburg, PA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture shut down the Digiplex Flagship Cinemas 8 in Mechanicsburg for two days because of a rodent infestation.

On January 10, a health inspector observed 200-300 mouse-like feces in the front service area, inside cupboards, along the walls in the prep area, and in the dry goods room.

The theater was also cited for a repeat violation of having a gap in a back door that does not “protect against the entry of insects or rodents.”

According to a spokeswoman for the Department of Agriculture, a rodent infestation constitutes an imminent health hazard and lead to the immediate closure.

A follow up inspection was conducted on January 12, after the theater was cleaned and sanitized. According to the Department of Agriculture, the critical violations were corrected and the theater was allowed to re-open.

ABC27 has reached out to AMC Theaters, the owner of the Digiplex, for a comment. We have yet to hear back.

