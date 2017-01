HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There is a delay in the re-starting of road work in Susquehanna Township around 6th Street and Edwin Avenue.

Road work was supposed to resume on Monday, but now the township is reporting the road will be open that day.

From there, the township is expecting to have a better idea of how long it will take to complete the project.

