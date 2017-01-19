Police searching for sexual assault suspect

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County police departing is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted for sexual assault.

The Carroll Township Police Department has charged 36-year-old Mechanicsburg resident Jesse Z. Roros with corruption of minors and statutory sexual assault.

The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 10 in which police say Roros has sexual contact with a juvenile in Monaghan Township.

According to police, Roros may be in the company of a woman. He is described as having hazel eyes, dark hair and is 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Police ask anyone who sees Roros to contact law enforcement officials.

