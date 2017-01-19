Police: Harrisburg siblings used heroin while mother needed care

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg brother and sister are jailed on charges they were using heroin when they were supposed to be helping their care-dependent mother.

Randy Lenhart, 51, had overdosed and Shawnee Lenhart was “extremely under the influence of heroin” when city police responded to the family’s home on Sunday, according to charging documents.

Their mother, who was in a hospital bed in a first-floor bedroom, was transported to a hospital where it was discovered she “had defecated in her diaper that had not been changed for quite some time,” police wrote in the complaint.

Nurses told investigators the woman’s diaper was filled to capacity and her back was covered in urine, her sweater was stuck to her body with urine, and she had severe rashes on her buttocks from the soiled diaper.

The siblings were charged with neglect of a care-dependent person and drug offenses.

Shawnee Lenhart, 49, faces an additional count of tampering with evidence. Police said she was trying to hide syringes and heroin packets when they arrived at the home.

Both are jailed in Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.

