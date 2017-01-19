Penn State Health: The Weight Is Over

By Published:
011917pshealth

The comprehensive surgical weight loss program at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was started in 1979. The program offers four types of weight loss surgery, with comprehensive weight management services including; nutritional counseling, medical evaluation, and psychiatric evaluation for patients with clinically severe obesity, as well as services including support groups and seasonal events for current and prospective patients.

Viewers can learn more tonight during the call in show at 7:30 pm on abc27.

