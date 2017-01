HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – An overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays on a Turnpike off-ramp that connects the West Shore to Harrisburg.

PennDOT says the eastbound ramp at milepost 247, near Highspire, is partially blocked.

The incident was reported just after 9:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

