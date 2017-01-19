Nicest day of the week is today

Today will feature the nicest weather this week with partly cloudy skies and highs near 50 degrees. Don’t get used to it though as more rain is in the forecast tomorrow. Expect increasing clouds tonight with light showers arriving during the morning tomorrow. Light showers will continue through the late afternoon with another quarter inch of rain possible. Highs tomorrow will be cool thanks to pesky easterly flow, only in the lower 40s.

Temperatures climb back into the lower 50s for the weekend. The light rain tomorrow will end before Saturday, which looks to stay dry at this point. More showers return later Sunday, however, and will last through early next week with more mild temperatures.

The mild weather looks to break before we head into February. Seasonably cold air looks to return after the middle of next week, possibly as early as next Thursday and Friday. The pattern does look to be changing enough that the colder air may stick around for a little while, but given that warm air has been coming into the Central PA time and time again, the warmer air could win out again. It’s a constant battle and so far not on the right side for snow lovers locally. Stay tuned.

