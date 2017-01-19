Music fans can catch Train in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The popular band Train will roll into Hershey this summer.

Train will return to Hersheypark Stadium Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m. According to Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, fans can expect to hear the band’s latest album and single, “Play That Song.”

O.A.R are listed as special guests. Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is the tour opener.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 27. Train last played Hershey in June 2015.

