Music fans can catch Train in Hershey

By Published:
16107307_1244815168920242_7091499655058148615_o

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The popular band Train will roll into Hershey this summer.

Train will return to Hersheypark Stadium Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m.  According to Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, fans can expect to hear the band’s latest album and single, “Play That Song.”

O.A.R are listed as special guests. Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is the tour opener.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 27. Train last played Hershey in June 2015.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s