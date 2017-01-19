Midstate man gearing up for inauguration

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – David Buell has spent a lot of time in Washington D.C.

He lived in there for nearly eleven years, and he is looking forward to returning Friday to attend the presidential inauguration.

Buell also received an invitation to attend the Freedom Ball and Presidential Parade. He was born in Indiana and has been to three previous inaugurations, something he says never gets old.

“It is something that you have to witness in person,” Buell said. “It is an amazing event.”

Buell is the Cumberland County Prothonotary. He says its an important opportunity to witness the peaceful transition of power, and he says it is unfortunate that some Democrats have decided to stay home.

“Congressman Scott Perry was not in agreement with the Obama administration,” Buell said. “But in 2013, he went to the ceremony as an American, because it’s the peaceful transition of power and no matter who you voted for that should be respected and celebrated.”

Buell says that he will be attending his first presidential ball, and he will have his girlfriend Wendy with him. He made a short list of people he would like to connect with, but he says its like trying to run into someone at a football game.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...