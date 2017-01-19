Man jailed for burglaries, thefts in 3-county crime spree

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Reading man suspected in a Lancaster County crime spree has been charged with several burglaries and thefts in Mount Joy Township.

Frederick E. Hoak Jr., 51, is accused of Jan. 6 burglaries at the Trolley Stop Diner and the JB Hostetter and Sons hardware store. He is also charged with thefts and criminal mischief for Dec. 6 thefts from soda and change machines at the Trolley Car Wash and Seigrist Auto Sales, Northwest Regional police said.

He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail.

Hoak is suspected of other thefts in Elizabethtown, Columbia, Lititz, West Hempfield, and East Cocalico Township. Police believe he committed other thefts in Berks and Lebanon counties.

