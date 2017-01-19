Local Sister Marches to mirror over 600 events worldwide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two local Sister Marches will take place Saturday in solidarity with over 600 other planned events that mirror the Women’s March on Washington.

Womensmarch.com estimates over 1.3 million marchers will take to the streets worldwide, including in Harrisburg and Lancaster.

The Women’s March on Washington will take place one day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, but the event’s official website states “Women’s March Global is a proactive international movement, not a U.S. election-specific protest per se, which has galvanized people to defend women’s rights and those of others in response to the rising rhetoric of far-right populism around the world.”

The event pages for the Harrisburg and Lancaster marches both invite attendees to “stand in solidarity with our sisters who will be marching in Washington, D.C. to support the rights of women everywhere.”

Harrisburg’s march will start at the Broad Street Market at 10 a.m.

Those attending the Lancaster march have the same start time and will meet at Penn Square.

Tickets are not required but those interested are encouraged to RSVP online.

More information about the local events Saturday as well as the hundreds set to take place worldwide is available at womensmarch.com.

