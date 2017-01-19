Local seminar provides families with tips for online safety

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Conestoga Valley Virtual Academy hosted a free event Wednesday night that was focused on keeping kids safe while they’re on the internet.

Local families attended the seminar presented by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Topics covered included posting photos online, using social media and tracking apps on students’ mobile devices.

The event was held at Conestoga Valley High School.

