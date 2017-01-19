Lebanon man charged in New Year’s Day shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A 36-year-old Lebanon man is facing charges for his role in a shooting on New Year’s Day.

Alexis Hernandez was arrested Tuesday on attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.

It’s alleged that Hernandez fired at least three shots at a man and his friend, shortly after a fight broke out near the 300 block of N. 8th Street in Lebanon.

Police responded to the scene around 1:40 a.m. and found three shell casings.

According to police, when the victims noticed Hernandez’s handgun, they grabbed it and walked away uninjured. They then placed the gun by nearby railroad tracks. As they walked away, police say Hernandez picked up the gun and began shooting.

No one was injured.

Police are still searching for a second suspect involved in the incident.

Hernandez is behind bars on $750,000 bail.

