In Your Community: Plan to shuffle schools, traffic concerns

As part of an effort to attend more public meetings, ABC27 learned about a big school proposal and traffic concerns in Upper Allen and East Hempfield townships.

Mechanicsburg Area School District presented a proposed plan at Upper Allen’s board meeting Wednesday night to re-align the district’s elementary schools. This plan is still in the early stages, but the idea is to have three elementary schools teaching first through third grade, while a separate building would be a district-wide fourth- and fifth-grade academy. The middle school and high school buildings would not be affected, and the district would keep its kindergarten program.

The superintendent says growing enrollment at the elementary school level makes some kind of realignment necessary. The board has not made any final decisions about this issue.

East Hempfield Township’s police chief gave an update on community policing at the board meeting Wednesday night, saying the efforts are yielding positive results. There was also discussion about the police department’s expansion of its current station. The project could be ready for bid by the middle of May.

The board also talked about the Centerville Road North project. It’s a busy stretch of road, and there’s been talk of adding a turn lane for a long time. The board announced the project will not happen this year. A nearby PennDOT project raised concerns about having too many detours at once. The road also needs additional prep work. The new goal is to complete the project in 2018. There was also discussion about concerns over the curve on Church Street, north of Nolt Road. East Hempfield is hoping for a safety study, since the area is known to be a bad spot for crashes.

