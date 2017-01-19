Hershey hockey team honors fallen assistant coach

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey hockey team played its first home game of 2017 with heavy hearts. Justin Yingling, the team’s assistant coach, died suddenly of a heart attack on New Year’s Day while visiting family in California. He was 36 years old.

“I got a call from his mom,” said Jarrod Hill, the team’s head coach, “You just don’t expect something like this from someone so young.”

The initial results suggest Yingling had an unknown congenital heart defect. He had previously been the head coach at Mechanicsburg, before reuniting with his former high school teammate at Hershey.

“Justin and I grew up together. We both went to Hershey High School. I’ve known him close to 30 years and I’m 37, almost my entire life.”

The team honored Yingling with a pre game ceremony before playing Cedar Crest. At center ice, a folded jersey, a candle, and an empty vase sat as each member of the team left a white or orange rose to remember an important member of their team and community.

“We’re going to act like he’s there, like he’s watching down on us and we’re going to win it for him. Just like all the rest of the game.”

Hershey won its game last night, and currently has only one loss on the year.

