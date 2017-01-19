Greencastle man accused of abusing infant

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man was arrested after authorities say he abused a 9-month-old child.

Dennis M. Martin, 24, of Greencastle, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.

The Franklin County Detective Bureau said the infant boy had significant bruising on both buttocks. He was taken to Chambersburg Hospital and later transferred to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Martin was released on $75,000 unsecured bail after a Wednesday arraignment. He was ordered to have no contact with the child.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31.

