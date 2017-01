HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Blood pressure and glucose screenings, fingerprinting for children, a mini health career job fair and more are coming to Brightwood Career Institute in Harrisburg.

The facility is inviting the public to check out its free Community Health Fair on Wednesday from 2-5 p.m.

People of all ages are invited to join.

There will be giveaway prizes including a Fitbit Zip Wireless Activity Tracker.

Brightwood Career Institute is located at 5650 Derry Street in Harrisburg.

