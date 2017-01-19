Feds sue student loan servicer Navient for cheating, misleading borrowers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – For years, Navient, the nation’s largest student loan servicer, misled borrowers and steered them away from repayment plans that would have saved them money, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Harrisburg.

“At every stage of repayment, Navient chose to shortcut and deceive consumers to save on operating costs,” Richard Cordray, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the federal agency which filed the lawsuit, said in a news release Wednesday. “Too many borrowers paid more for their loans because Navient illegally cheated them and today’s action seeks to hold them accountable.”

In its complaint, the CFPB claims the company, which says it services loans for 12 million customers, improperly encouraged borrowers to put their loans into forbearance when they couldn’t pay instead of suggesting more appropriate income-based repayment plans (IBRs) that would have benefited them in the long run.

Forbearance, a temporary suspension of loan payments, allows for interest to keep accruing while no payments are being made. The CFPB alleges the company pushed people toward that option as a way to increase its bottom line.

“As compared to the staff resources and time expenditure required to enroll and renew borrowers in income-driven repayment plans,” the lawsuit states, “enrolling borrowers in forbearance is substantially less expensive for Navient.”

The company also relied on multiple forbearances, spanning months at a time, for customers in long-term financial distress.

In a period of about five years ending in March 2015, the CFPB claims, “Navient enrolled over 1.5 million borrowers in two or more consecutive forbearances totaling twelve months or longer.” Almost half a million of those went through three and another 520,000 of them went through four or more consecutive payment suspension periods.

During that time, the company was able to tack on $4 billion in unpaid interest to those customers’ loans, the lawsuit states.

In a “fact sheet” published in response, Navient denies any wrongdoing, saying close to half of all the customers use an IBR and that sometimes forbearance is necessary.

Plus, the company says, the federal government pays them less for servicing loans that aren’t being paid than it does for on-time payments.

The lawsuit doesn’t stop there; the consumer agency says company incentives encouraged employees to spend less time on the phone with each borrower. Income-based repayment plans take more time to enroll in than a simple forbearance.

“Enrolling borrowers in forbearance is substantially less expensive for Navient and is or was financially beneficial for its employees,” the lawsuit alleges.

Navient called the accusations “unfounded” in a statement posted on its website, adding “the timing of this lawsuit—midnight action filed on the eve of a new administration—reflects their political motivations.”

“Navient welcomes clear and well-designed guidelines that all parties can follow, and we had hoped our extensive engagement with the regulators would achieve this objective,” the statement says.

CFPB also accuses the company of damaging credit scores of disabled borrowers. Those customers, including disabled veterans, qualify to have their loans forgiven. The lawsuit argues Navient reported some of them as defaulted instead of discharged.

Read the full lawsuit here: http://files.consumerfinance.gov/f/documents/201701_cfpb_Navient-Pioneer-Credit-Recovery-complaint.pdf

