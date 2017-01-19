East Lampeter Twp. police searching for Walmart theft suspect

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The East Lampeter Township Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect.

The suspect, described as being a woman around 40 years old, stole DVDs and grocery items from Walmart last Thursday, police said. She has brown hair and wore eyeglasses and carried a red handbag at the time of the theft.

The suspect drove off in an older model sedan, according to police.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to submit a tip to East Lampeter Township Police Department Sgt. Matt Hess by calling 717-291-4676.

