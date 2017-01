Not only can you escape the harsh cold of the season, but you can also celebrate with a cast of timeless cartoon friends! Jill Kuritz was back with us today with an exciting new offer for the Disney line of cruises! Explore the waters of the Caribbean, Canada, or Alaska with Mickey as your captain!

To learn more, check out the video above or visit their website.

