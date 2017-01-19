Cops: Man’s bad dream over infidelity lead to wife’s assault

EYNON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man who police say tried to strangle his wife after waking up from a dream that she was cheating on him has been jailed on attempted homicide and other charges.

Archibald police say 49-year-old Conrad Rudalavage had been drinking before he fell asleep, then woke up Saturday convinced that his wife was unfaithful.

Police say he attacked, choked and threatened to kill her until his teenage daughter intervened and tried to call 911, at which point he allegedly attacked her, too.

Police say the girl was able to escape and run to neighbors for help. The neighbor helped pull Rudalavage off of his wife, who was treated for bruises and other injuries to her face, head and neck.

Rudalavage remained in the Lackawanna County jail Thursday. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call.

