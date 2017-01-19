Casey says he’ll vote no on Trump cabinet picks

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – U.S. Sen Bob Casey says he’ll vote no to three of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks.

The Democratic senator from Pennsylvania says he’ll vote against the nominations of Education Secretary-designee Betsy DeVos, Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, and Scott Pruitt, who was tapped to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

In a statement on his website, Casey said DeVos has worked to privatize public schools, Sessions favors restrictive voting laws, and Pruitt fought to dismantle environmental programs and laws.

All three are expected to win confirmation in the GOP-led Senate.

