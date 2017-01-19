Auditor general launches Labor & Industry audit

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced Thursday he will do a performance audit of the Department of Labor and Industry’s Unemployment Compensation Service and Infrastructure Improvement Fund.

The fund is at the root of a dispute between Gov. Tom Wolf and legislative leaders that resulted in the closing of three service centers and layoffs of about 500 employees last December. The worker’s union and Wolf blame Senate Republicans for not passing a bill to reauthorize funding. State Republicans blame Gov. Wolf.

DePasquale says auditors will start by reviewing L&I’s accounting of money spent from the fund each year and validating improvements and efficiencies for the unemployment compensation system by using the department’s money. Auditors will also evaluate the department’s economic forecast and review their projection on how and when they can eliminate the need for additional funding.

“I have directed my team to immediately begin an audit to evaluate L&I’s duties and responsibilities related to fulfilling the intent of Act 34 of 2013,” DePasquale said in a news release. “I am hopeful that this audit can shed some light on what happened to the funding already provided to help legislators and the governor find the most beneficial path forward that ensures people receive the services they need in the most efficient and effective manner possible.

The audit period will begin with January 2013. A report is anticipated this spring.

