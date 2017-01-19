10-digit dialing in 717 area code to start in August

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Mandatory 10-digit dialing will begin later this year in 16 counties in south-central Pennsylvania that are getting a new area code to overlay the existing 717 area code.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said Thursday that 10-digit dialing will start Aug. 26. It’ll require all calls in the 717 service area to be made using the area code.

The new 223 area code is being created for new telephone numbers to overlay existing phone numbers in the 717 area code. The commission’s order says numbers with the 223 area code can be released starting Sept. 26, and that requests for numbers with a 717 area code will be honored as long as numbers are available.

The state’s estimated that numbers with the 717 area code will be exhausted this year.

